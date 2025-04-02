Muslim organisations' concerns not addressed by Parl panel: Hurriyat Conference chief on Waqf Bill

Srinagar, Apr 2 (PTI) Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who is also the chief priest of Jammu and Kashmir, expressed disappointment on Wednesday that the Joint Parliamentary Committee tasked with looking into the Waqf (Amendment) Bill had not addressed even one concern of the Muslim scholars from the Union Territory.

"As one watches the ruling party defend the indefensible Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament, it is very unfortunate and disturbing that not even one of the serious concerns and reservations raised by Muslim organisations, including the Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) which I lead, before the JPC in New Delhi, was addressed by them," the mirwaiz said in a post on X.

He said crores of Muslims in India are haplessly watching their rights and institutions being undermined.

"Today, crores of Muslims in India, like mute spectators, are haplessly watching their rights and institutions being blatantly undermined and feel greatly let down," he said. PTI MIJ RC