Muslim organisations in Rajasthan support nationwide campaign against Waqf law

Jaipur, Apr 10 (PTI) Prominent Muslim organisations in Rajasthan have declared full support for the nationwide protest and awareness campaign called by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) against the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Act.

The campaign, which will run from April 10 to July 7, aims to counter what leaders have termed a "legal assault" on centuries-old Muslim endowments by spreading awareness and mobilising public opinion.

At a press conference in Jaipur on Thursday, the Rajasthan Muslim Forum, an umbrella body representing various Muslim groups in the state, announced its participation.

Hafiz Manzoor, state vice president of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind, Rajasthan said that the forum plans to reach out to religious leaders of all faiths, civil society organisations and political parties, with the goal of "dispelling misinformation" and rallying support against the legislation.

Sarwar Chishti, secretary of the Anjuman Committee at the Ajmer Dargah, condemned the Act in strong terms and called it a "coordinated attempt" to usurp Muslim waqf properties under legal cover.

"Waqf properties are not political assets, they are sacred trusts, donations from our ancestors going back 700-800 years. This amendment is nothing short of a state-sponsored land grab," said Chishti.

He accused the Modi government, BJP and right-wing groups of orchestrating a broader agenda to marginalise Muslims across the country.

The forum, a body of 28 Muslim organisations, also announced a social boycott of community figures in Rajasthan who have publicly supported the legislation.

The central government on Tuesday notified the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, which got the assent of President Droupadi Murmu on April 5 after its passage from Parliament following heated debates in both houses.