Muslim party submits views in Gyanvapi case before UP court

Varanasi, Oct 8 (PTI) Lawyers of Anjuman Intezamia Committee on Tuesday submitted their views in the fast track court on a petition filed by the Hindu party demanding survey by the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) of the remaining parts of the Gyanvapi complex.

After hearing the Muslim side, the court fixed October 10 as the next date of hearing.

Advocate Madan Mohan, representing the Hindu side, said the lawyers representing the committee had put forth their views before fast-track judge Yughul Shambhu.

The lawyers reportedly submitted before the court that when the Hindu side has appealed to agitate the case in the high court and Supreme Court, there was no point arguing the matter in the trial court.

They also submitted when the ASI survey of the Gyanvapi complex had been done once already, there was no justification for conducting another survey.

The lawyers of the committee also stated that digging a pit in the mosque premises for the survey was not practical in any way, and could damage the mosque.

Mohan said the lawyers of the Hindu side will now submit their reply in response to the committee's submissions on October 10.

Previously, the Hindu side had argued that the original place of 'Jyotirlinga' was in the centre, under the dome of the purported mosque located in the Gyanvapi complex.

"Geographical water used to flow continuously from the 'Argha' which used to collect in the Gyanvapi Kund. It was believed that drinking this water gives knowledge. Therefore, this pilgrimage is also considered as 'Gyanoday Tirth'," it was argued.

The Hindu party has demanded the examination of the water through water engineering, geologists and archeologists.

Further, the 'Shivling' found from the Gyanoday Tirth, which the Muslim side termed as the "wazukhana", should also be examined to ascertain whether it is a 'Shivling' or a fountain, they had said. PTI COR ABN ABN AMK KSS KSS