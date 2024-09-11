Muslim politician sells off house as Hindu bodies mount protest in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, Sep 11 (PTI) A Muslim politician sold off a house within few months of its purchase in a predominantly Hindu neighbourhood here. The politician, Rao Nadeem, who is also a property dealer, did not attribute any reason for selling off his property.

However, the quick purchase and sale coincided with protests by some local Hindu outfits who claimed that Muslims in large numbers had been offering 'namaz' in the house ever since it was purchased by the politician.

Interestingly, a police inquiry is also underway to ascertain the identity of those "attempting to stoke tension" in the area by engaging in "rumour mongering".

Nadeem, who heads the Awam-e-Hind party, said he had purchased the house located in the Bharatiya Colony, under the Nai Mandi police station area of the city "a few months back" and sold it off on Tuesday.

"I am a property dealer and had purchased the house a few months ago in an open auction of a bank. The house was sold off on Tuesday to one Deepchand and Arvind at a loss," Nadeem told PTI over phone without ascribing any reason for the same.

"I buy small properties and sell them for profit. I had purchased this property with the intention of helping its owner while also benefiting financially through the deal. But then there was some pressure due to which I sold it off at a loss," he claimed.

He clarified that there was no "pressure or problem" from government officials.

"What can you do in the face of social pressure as my Muslim identity came in the way which is surprising as all these years there has been no tension or issue with my Hindu brothers," Nadeem said.

Narendra Singh Pawar, who belongs to an outfit named Hindu Sangharsh Samiti admitted that his outfit was part of the protests.

"The house that has 30 rooms was purchased by a Muslim youth by enticing its previous Hindu owner. He also opened the office of his party Awam-e-Hind in the house where the number of people arriving to offer namaz had been growing steadily. We arrived when locals protested against this," Pawar told PTI on phone.

He said a formal complaint had also been made to the managing director of the local development authority on the issue about Nadeem engaging in irregularities in power usage and other things.

Aditya Prajapti, Secretary, Muzaffarnagar Development Authority, said a complaint has been received on the letterhead of Hindu Sangharsh Samiti. He said some people had also met him on the issue.

"Their complaint will be looked into and the matter will be dealt with as per law. If there is encroachment on government land, then the matter pertains to Nagar Nigam.

"We are concerned about the compliance of building bylaws and whether the map is approved. We will investigate this," Prajapti added.

Meanwhile, in a purported video, the original owner of the house, Ashok Bharti, said he had to sell off the property because he could not repay the bank loan.

"The house was sold to Nadeem bhai as I suffered losses in my business and faced pressure from the bank. I had been trying to sell the house for the last five years and approached several people.

"However, Nadeem bhai came forward to buy it when all others backed out," the turban-wearing Bharti said.

He also claimed that some local people dissuaded prospective buyers by declaring his property as "controversial".

"Nadeem has purchased the house through the bank. He has helped me a lot by purchasing this property. Whatever money that I am now left with is because of him," he said.

Bharti said he had various other dues to clear, including those to the district administration.

Rupali Rao, Circle Officer, Nai Mandi, said they had received complaints about some people offering religious prayers in the open. She said those complaints turned out to be "rumours".

"An inquiry is underway to ascertain the identity of those attempting to stoke tension in the area," Rao told PTI.