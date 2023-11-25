'Muslim reservation' in Telangana 'unconstitutional', says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Hyderabad, Nov 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday alleged that the "Muslim reservation" in Telangana is an insult to the Constitution made by Dr B R Ambedkar.

Adityanath, who addressed poll rallies in Telangana and road shows in the city, said that Hyderabad should be made ‘Bhagyanagar’ changing its destiny for the better.

"We have come here to make Bhagyanagar again what Congress made Hyderabad. We have to change its ‘Bhagya’ (destiny). There is a Goddess Bhagyalaxmi temple here. On Her name it (Hyderabad) will once again become Bhagyanagar. We have come for it," he said.

The BJP leader said the reservation to Muslims is "unconstitutional" and it should not be allowed to be implemented at any cost. "But, both the BRS and Congress want to take the country towards a new division," he alleged.

"Dirty game of appeasement politics can be seen in Telangana now. We have seen in Telangana to what extent a government can go to divide the society when the BRS government announces Muslim reservation," Adityanath said.

The "Muslim reservation" is part of a conspiracy to deprive the SCs, STs and BCs of their rights, he said adding this is an insult to the Constitution prepared by Ambedkar.

Appealing to the people to vote for the BJP in Telangana, he said the saffron party, if elected, would abolish the "unconstitutional" religion-based reservation of 4 per cent and provide the benefit to OBCs, SCs and STs.

Attacking Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Adityanath said the state government has cheated youth, farmers and women by not fulfilling the poll promises made to them.

He accused KCR of failing to provide "water, funds and jobs", the main plank of separate Telangana agitation.

Terming BRS as "Bhrashtachar Rishwatkhori Samithi" the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said a revenue surplus state was now reeling under debt.

He alleged due to AIMIM, the BRS government in Telangana is not officially celebrating 'Hyderabad Liberation Day'. If the BJP is elected to power, it would officially celebrate 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' -- September 17, 1948, the day the state under Nizam rule officially merged with the Indian Union.

He said the country is progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana needs a "double engine" government.

He also referred to the inauguration of Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024 by Prime Minister Modi. PTI VVK SJR GDK VVK KH