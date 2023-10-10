Muslim scholars march to Kerala Raj Bhavan in solidarity with 'liberators' of Palestine

Thiruvananthapuram: A central and southern Kerala-based association of Sunni Muslim scholars on Tuesday carried out a march to the Raj Bhavan here, the official residence of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, in support of the fighters defending Palestine.

Advertisment

A small contingent of members of the Dakshina Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama marched through the heart of the state capital to the Raj Bhavan shouting 'La ilaha illallah' and carrying a banner expressing solidarity with the "liberators" of Palestine.

The contingent was stopped more than 100 meters away from the Raj Bhavan by police.

Subsequently, the leaders of the contingent gave speeches at the spot about the promises that were allegedly denied to the people of Palestine.

The ongoing war between the Hamas militant outfit and the Israeli defence forces has claimed over 1,600 lives.

The hostilities are the outcome of the surprise weekend attack by Hamas on Israel.