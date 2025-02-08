Muslim society moving towards politics of development: UP minister Ansari after BJP victory

Lucknow, Feb 8 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh minister Danish Azad Ansari Saturday expressed happiness over the BJP's victory in the Milkipur assembly bypoll and its better performance in some areas of Delhi which has a sizeable number of Muslim voters, saying the community was moving towards developmental politics.

In the Delhi Assembly polls, BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht won the Mustafabad seat where a split in votes among the three Muslim candidates of AAP, AIMIM and the Congress paved the way for his victory by a margin of 17,578 votes.

On the other hand AAP managed to win six out of the seven seats in the national capital which have a substantial population of the community.

Talking to PTI, the Uttar Pradesh minister of state for minority welfare the BJP's victory in Delhi's Muslim-dominated Mustafabad seat and the party's better performance in other Muslim-dominated seats is actually indicating a positive change in the political thinking of the members of the community.

"The parties doing politics of Muslim votes have only led them on the path of misguidance... But the continuous victory of the BJP in Muslim-majority areas proves that the Muslim society is moving towards the politics of development," he said.

About his party winning the Milkipur assembly bypoll in UP, Ansari said, "Milkipur also has a very large population of Muslim voters. It is very clear that the Muslim community has made development the agenda of their voting. Whichever party will develop the Muslim community, Muslims will stand with it. The trust of Muslims in PM Narendra Modi's model of development has grown." Ansari, who was a member of the BJP's management committee for Delhi assembly elections, said, "People of every religion and community have contributed to BJP's victory in Delhi." "If we look at Muslim-dominated seats... Mustafabad has about 70 per cent Muslim population. Despite this, the BJP won there by a big margin. Apart from this, the BJP's vote percentage has increased in some other Muslim-dominated seats. This is a sign of increasing trust of Muslim society in the BJP." PTI SLM CDN CDN NSD NSD