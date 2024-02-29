Muslim support for NDA will increase in LS polls: Athawale

Guwahati, Feb 29 (PTI) Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday claimed that support of Muslim voters will increase for the BJP-led NDA in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, primarily on the back of pro-women decisions of the central government.

Advertisment

Athawale also said his Republican Party of India (A) is in favour of a caste-based census in the country.

Addressing a press conference here, the MoS for Social Justice and Empowerment said, "The Narendra Modi-led NDA government has been working for inclusive growth, social and economic justice.

“It has given money for building roads, irrigation systems and tribal development, and the BJP and its allies will do well in the elections.” Athawale claimed that the percentage of Muslims voting for the NDA will increase in this year's general elections, with women siding more with the alliance due to decisions like abolition of Triple Talaq.

Advertisment

Maintaining that Muslims in Assam are also in favour of the government, he urged the NDA to field its candidates from Muslim-majority seats like Dhubri.

On the demand for caste census, the minister said: "Our party has always sought a caste census. But then, the government has its own problems (over conducting it)," he said, without elaborating further.

Athawale also criticised the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi for demanding a caste census now, while not conducting it when the party was in power at the Centre.

Advertisment

Exuding confidence that the NDA will win over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, he said the Congress “will not even be victorious in 40 seats”.

The Union minister criticised the opposition INDIA alliance as well, asserting that “the aim of the grouping is to undermine PM Narendra Modi’s work for growth and development”.

Lauding Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for developmental works, he claimed that the NDA will win all 14 seats in the state. PTI SSG RBT