Muslim tailor donates ancestral land for Ramleela in UP village

Bhadohi (UP), Dec 19 (PTI) In a gesture highlighting communal harmony, a 65-year-old Muslim tailor here has donated a portion of his ancestral land for the annual Ramleela performances in his village.

Abdul Rahim Siddiqui, alias Kallu, a resident of Badagaon village in the Gopiganj area, donated around three biswa of his ancestral land to the Adarsh Ramleela Samiti, providing a permanent venue for the traditional enactment that has been staged in the village for decades without a fixed location.

Badagaon, with a population of around 6,000, has a long tradition of Hindus and Muslims celebrating festivals together. Siddiqui has himself played various roles in Ramleela performances in earlier years and later assisted in managing the staging.

Former village head Radheshyam Mishra told PTI that Ramleela has been organised in the village for nearly 94 years, but the absence of a designated site had always caused difficulties. "Siddiqui stepped forward and offered a permanent solution by donating his ancestral land, which was gladly accepted by everyone," Mishra said.

Siddiqui said he donated the land voluntarily and completed all legal formalities in the name of the Ramleela committee. He said the lack of a permanent venue for staging, storing costumes and keeping related material had long troubled him.

Vinay Shukla, secretary of the Adarsh Ramleela Samiti, said construction work has already begun on the donated land after performing religious rituals. He said a permanent stage measuring 15 feet by 30 feet with a basement is being constructed. The basement will include rooms for changing costumes, make-up and storage of Ramleela material.

Shukla said members of both Hindu and Muslim communities contributed around Rs 7 lakh towards construction during the foundation-laying process. He described Siddiqui's gesture as a strong example of India's composite culture and brotherhood.

He added that while Siddiqui had already announced the donation in front of villagers, the remaining paperwork to formally register the land in the committee's name is underway.