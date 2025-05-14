FIR over forcing Muslim youth to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' in UP's Mathura

Mathura (UP): A Muslim man was allegedly forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram" and subjected to religious harassment by a group of youths in Mathura's Jamuna Par police station area, police said on Wednesday.

The accused also recorded a video of the incident and circulated it online.

A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the victim, Sohail, according to Ajay Kishore, Station House Officer (SHO), Raya police station.

Sohail, who works as a scrap dealer, told police he was visiting Chhota Deewana village in the district on Sunday to collect scrap when a group of youths stopped him.

He alleged that they misbehaved with him, made derogatory remarks, and then forced him to chant "Jai Shri Ram".

He further claimed the youths filmed the incident and made the video viral on social media platforms.

Sohail identified one of the accused as Tunda, while the others remain unidentified.

The victim approached the police on May 12 and submitted a written complaint, SHO Kishore said.

Based on his complaint, a case has been registered against one named and five unidentified individuals.

A probe has been initiated, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the accused, police added.