Muslims facing 'injustice' in BJP-ruled states, alleges SP MLA Abu Azmi

Mumbai, Mar 9 (PTI) Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Abu Asim Azmi on Monday alleged that Muslims were facing injustice in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states and claimed two members of the community were assaulted by right-wing activists in Pune district over transport of buffalos.

Speaking to reporters in the premises of Vidhan Bhavan, where the state legislature is having its budget session, Azmi cited an alleged incident involving two residents from his Shivajinagar constituency in Mumbai who were transporting buffaloes with valid documents.

The duo, members of the minority community, was travelling in a vehicle carrying buffaloes with proper legal documents when they were stopped near the Khed Shivapur toll booth in Pune district and later assaulted, the Opposition legislator alleged.

"Wherever the BJP is in power, be it Maharashtra or some other states, it has become like being a Muslim in itself is a crime. Muslims are facing injustice," Azmi claimed.

According to the MLA, the duo was allegedly intercepted by a right-wing outfit's activist and around 10 others, who abused them and forced them to take the vehicle to the Ambegaon police station in Pune district last weekend.

Two men were then taken behind the police station and assaulted, the MLA claimed, adding they were allegedly abused over their religion and forced to eat buffalo droppings.

Azmi maintained that during late politician Ajit Pawar's tenure as Deputy Chief Minister, a government resolution had clarified that no individual or organisation had the authority to inspect vehicles and that objections, if any, should be reported to the police.

"The vehicle was not carrying any illegal material, yet they (the duo) were held from 10 pm to 1.30 am. Police officers shot a video and later asked them to leave," he stated.

The SP leader said a non-cognisable offence was eventually registered after the two men returned to Mumbai and approached him.

Azmi further alleged that an official at Mumbai's Deonar police station refused to register a complaint despite provisions allowing the filing of a zero First Information Report that can later be transferred to the appropriate police station.

The MLA said he raised the issue in the Assembly, where Speaker Rahul Narwekar assured that appropriate action would be taken in the matter.