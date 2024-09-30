Muslims hold march in MP's Jabalpur, say they will abide by court verdict on mosque dispute

Jabalpur, Sep 30 (PTI) More than a hundred Muslims held a march waving the Tricolour in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on Monday and submitted a memorandum to the police claiming they would abide by the court verdict on an under-construction mosque in the crosshairs of right-wing outfits.

The march comes in the backdrop of Friday's protest by Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad, which claimed the mosque in Madhai under Ranjhi police station limits was coming up on land belonging to a temple trust and that construction was on even after a stay on it by the sub divisional magistrate.

In the memorandum submitted to Superintendent of Police Aditya Pratap Singh, leaders of the Muslim community here said they would abide by the court order and emphasised the need to maintain communal harmony in the district.

M Siddiqui, a former BJP leader who was part of the delegation, said the community has filed a case in the civil court.

"It is being claimed the land on which the mosque is proposed belongs to Gayatri Mandir. It is also being claimed the plot belongs to private persons. The court will take a decision on the basis of documents and evidence. It will be acceptable to the Muslim community," Siddiqui said. PTI COR LAL BNM