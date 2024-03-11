Muslims in J&K to begin Ramzan fasting from Tuesday

Srinagar, Mar 11 (PTI) Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir will begin fasting for the holy month of Ramzan on Tuesday after the crescent was sighted on Monday evening, Grand Mufti of Jammu and Kashmir Nasirul Islam said.

"Tuesday will be observed as the first day of Ramzan in Jammu and Kashmir as there are enough credible evidences about the sighting of the moon," Islam said.

The fasting month will last 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of Shawwal moon on the ninth or tenth day of April.

During Ramzan, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk after the pre-dawn meal 'sehri' and break their fast at sunset with 'iftar'. The end of the month is marked by Eid. PTI MIJ SKY SKY