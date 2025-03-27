Muslims must have rights as others, not special powers to claim properties, reservation: BJP MP

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday urged the government to enforce Articles 14, 15 and 49 of the Constitution to ensure that Muslims have equal rights and not special ones that give them the power to claim ownership of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) monuments or reservation in contracts and jobs.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Dubey claimed that the Constitution is in "danger" with special rights being given to Muslims.

"I want to specifically talk of Article 49 which states that responsibility of any religious place's upkeep would be that of the government. In this country, two Acts were passed -- Places of Worship Act that tells Hindus to act with restraint and the Waqf amendment in 1995 that talks of waqf by user under which any property Muslims claim is theirs," he said.

Dubey claimed that Muslims have taken over the monuments and madrassas under the ASI.

"You are giving them property rights, you are giving reservation in contracts and reservation in jobs. I urge the government to implement Articles 14, 15 and 49 and ensure that Muslims have equal rights as others," the BJP MP from Godda said.