Muslims offer 'chaadar' at Piran Kaliyar praying for Hindus in Bangladesh

Dehradun, Dec 9 (PTI) Members of the Muslim community led by Uttarakhand Waqf Board Chairman Shadab Shams on Monday offered a 'chaadar' at Piran Kaliyar Sharif praying for end of alleged atrocities against the Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

"We have come to plead against the oppressors and for the rights of the oppressed in Bangladesh. What is happening in Bangladesh is a nefarious conspiracy of the ISI and Jamaat-e-Islami.

"People of Bangladesh are facing religious hatred, temples are being demolished, sisters and daughters are unsafe, democracy has been murdered there," Shams said.

The Quran says Innallaha Ma'asahirin, which means God is with the oppressed and against the oppressors, he said.

"Do not oppress the oppressed, the oppressed will cry and if God hears their cries, he will destroy you," Shams said adding their prayers will not go unanswered. PTI ALM ALM VN VN