Muslims pay silent tributes to Pahalgam attack victims in Kashmir mosques

Srinagar, Apr 25 (PTI) Muslims across Kashmir on Friday observed a minute's silence in mosques, where they gathered to offer prayers, as a mark of respect to the 26 people killed in the Pahalgam terror attack.

During the Friday sermons, Imams and scholars in major mosques of the Valley condemned the April 22 attack and prayed for the injured.

Muslims who gathered in the mosques observed a minute's silence to pay respects to the victims and express solidarity with them.

The Imams termed the attack unacceptable and said the people of Kashmir share the grief of the affected families and stand with them.

Such acts are against humanity and Islamic teachings, they said.

At many places, people also held protests after the prayers, raised slogans against the attack and demanded that the perpetrators be punished.

In Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta here, Kashmir's chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said the attack has left people's hearts bleeding.

"The manner in which the carnage was carried out -- more than two dozen people killed after ascertaining their identities and in front of their families -- is shocking and chilling beyond belief," he said while addressing the Friday congregation.

By observing a complete shutdown and holding spontaneous protests, the people of Kashmir have sent a strong message of their total disapproval of such actions and their solidarity and sympathy with the bereaved, he added.

Meanwhile, traders in the Lal Chowk city centre here hoisted black flags in front of their establishments as a mark of protest against the attack.