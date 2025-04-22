Muslims stage human chain protests against Waqf Act

Ahmedabad, Apr 22 (PTI) Muslim community members formed human chains in Ahmedabad and Vadodara cities to protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act and Uniform Civil Code on Tuesday.

In Ahmedabad, separate human chains comprising men and women were formed on both sides of the Nehru Bridge.

The protest was organised by 'Gujarat Hitrakshak Samiti', a non-political body with Muslim members from various parties including the Congress and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), said one of the organisers of the protest, Abdul Ahad.

Some protesters demonstrated in Lal Darwaja area and shouted slogans against the BJP government.

"Since permission was not granted for such a protest on a public road, local police detained 19 persons from the spot and released them in the evening," said Shahpur police station inspector PD Khambhla.

In Vadodara, a human chain was formed in the Tandalja area on both sides of the road, holding placards with slogans "We Reject Waqf Act" and "We Reject UCC". PTI PJT PD NSK