Muslims' support drives AIMIM's ambition in Aurangabad

Aurangabad: Zameer Sheikh, an auto-driver in his 50s, makes no bones about his wish to see the opposition MVA in power in Maharashtra. He is no less sure about his preference in his Aurangabad East constituency - it is Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM.

Advertisment

In this one-time capital of the erstwhile Nizam-ruled region, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is drawing significant support from Muslims, who are in large numbers in the city, as it pursues its ambition to emerge as the community's voice across the state.

Two of the 16 seats of the 288-member assembly the party is contesting falls in what is now officially named as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

Its former MP Imtiaz Jaleel, who came second in the Lok Sabha elections, is fighting from Aurangabad East, while its candidate from Aurangabad Central is Naser Siddiqui.

Advertisment

Sitting in his office, the party's district president and builder Sameer Sajid brushes aside queries about division in Muslim votes helping the ruling 'Mahayuti' after their consolidation in the Lok Sabha poll helped the Maha Vikas Aghadi score a big win.

"We did not contest in Haryana. Did the Congress win?" he said, while noting that the AIMIM is contesting on only 16 seats against 52 in 2019.

Many Muslims laud the decision, saying it will ensure that their votes are not split.

Advertisment

Though Sajid takes pains to paint the Congress and its allies as "chhupe hue Bhajpayi" (hidden BJP) as he accuses them of trying to finish off the political representation on Muslims by not giving them poll tickets, many observers ascribe the AIMIM's decision to contest on fewer seats to its wish to not harm the prospects of the MVA outside its pockets of influence.

Nilesh Patil, a BJP worker who has just returned from the campaign of sitting Aurangabad East MLA Atul Save, says his party alleges "vote jihad" for this very reason that Muslims may vote for any party but will always unite against his.

Joined by other workers, he claims that the local Congress candidate Lahuji Shewale is making little efforts to put up a strong fight.

Advertisment

Shewale is seen as a surprise choice by the Congress and political observers believe that his OBC background might have helped him.

A cross-section of Muslims say their preference for the AIMIM was due to its vocal airing of their issues and grievances at a time when parties like the Congress have been on the defensive in the face of the BJP's resonant plank of Hindutva.

Not a single Muslim was fielded in the Lok Sabha polls by the MVA, Sajid notes.

Advertisment

The party with its roots in Hyderabad also appeals to a hardline Muslim identity.

Several locals pointed to the speech of Owaisi's younger brother Akbaruddin Owaisi at a rally here recently in which he slyly reminded the boisterous crowd of his controversial 2013 comments by noting that 15 minutes were left for the day's campaign to end.

In 2013, he had ignited a firestorm by claiming that it will take Muslims 15 minutes to deal with Hindus if police were removed.

Advertisment

With Muslims strong in numbers but not in a majority in either of the two seats, AIMIM supporters believe that it can pull off a victory in at least one seat by drawing support from a section of Hindus as well due to its active work for "every section of society".

Both seats are currently represented by Mahayuti MLAs, and they are again in the fray. Their supporters believe that a consolidation of Hindu votes will ensure their win.

Sajid accuses the BJP of "sponsoring" many Muslim candidates, including those with little means to fight polls, to cut into his party's votes.

Advertisment

The Samajwadi Party too is in the fray as a MVA constituent from Aurangabad East and has fielded a former AIMIM leader.

But more Muslims appear to support the AIMIM than any other party.

An AIMIM supporter quips, "Hawa to Musalmano mein patang (AIMIM symbol) ki chal rahi hai. Patang udega ya nahi wo November 23 ko pata chalega. (Wind is blowing in kite's favour. Where kite will fly or not will be known only on November 23)" Maharashtra Polls are scheduled for November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.