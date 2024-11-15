'Must adopt new technology, replace chemicals in farming,' says Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow, Nov 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the farmers must adopt newer technologies and learn from their counterparts in other states to enhance their productivity.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Krishi Bharat 2024 event, Adityanath said, "Our focus should be on advancing the agricultural sector with enhanced technology. Given the diverse agro-climatic zones within the country, each state brings unique experiences... we can learn much from one another." The four-day agriculture and tech event, underway at Vrindavan Yojana Ground, highlighted the importance of integrating farming with entrepreneurship and employing modern technology to increase farmers' income, the UP government said in a statement.

The UP chief minister said though the state accounts for 17 per cent of India's population (25 crore) and only 11 per cent of the country's cultivable land, it contributes 20 per cent to its total agricultural output.

The achievement reflects the state's abundant water resources and fertile land, and can be harnessed to increase productivity by three to four times, he said.

Adityanath also emphasised the need to reduce agricultural costs and minimise reliance on chemical fertilisers, replacing them with natural resources.

Before the event, the CM met a delegation led by the Netherlands' Vice-Minister of Agriculture Jan-Kees Goet and Ambassador to India Marisa Gerards and signed two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the country.

An agreement each was a government-to-government and business-to-business collaboration.

Partnering with the CII for this event, the Netherlands is the official country partner, while nations like Australia, Canada, Uganda, Spain, and the UK, along with agricultural experts and stakeholders, are also participating, the statement said.

The Krishi Bharat Exhibition spans 20,000 square meters, showcasing innovations and sustainable developments in agriculture. Featuring over 250 exhibitors, the event is expected to attract more than 1 lakh farmers and visitors.

Goet said, "India's agriculture sector is full of achievements and immense possibilities, in which it is a matter of pride for us to participate. There are many challenges including climatic change all over the world which need solutions. Along with sharing our expertise, we are learning a lot from India's experience." Sanjeev Puri, CII President and Chairman and Managing Director of ITC Limited, termed UP a powerhouse of agriculture.

"CM Yogi has shown a new direction to agriculture. There has been a lot of progress in the agricultural sector of India… India is producing 330 million tonnes today, up from 250 million tonnes, but there is still more potential for growth," he said. PTI NAV VN VN