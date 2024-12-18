Must balance growth, sustainability to tackle climate change: Om Birla

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday called for striking a balance between development and sustainability to tackle the challenge of climate change.

Advertisment

Addressing the inaugural session of an Appreciation Course in Parliamentary Processes and Procedures for a group of Officer Trainees (OTs) of the 2023-25 batch of the Indian Forest Service held at the Parliament House Complex, Birla said India is at the forefront of tackling the climate change challenge with Mission LiFE - Lifestyle for Environment.

"In Indian culture, nature is revered, where we worship trees, and regard the earth as our mother. This deep respect for nature has shaped our practices and policies towards environmental conservation.

"This has not only resulted in more number of forest parks in the country and various other policy efforts to develop the forest areas but also gave a push to the tourism in these regions," Birla said.

Advertisment

The course is being organised by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Birla mentioned that issues related to wildlife conservation and environmental imbalances are regularly discussed in Parliament, according to an official statement.

"He expressed confidence that the young officers, full of confidence, new ideas, and armed with technology are ready to tackle these challenges. He counselled the OTs to study the laws passed in Parliament and understand how to address emerging challenges.

Advertisment

"He also suggested that forest produce should be scientifically utilised and suitably priced," an official statement said.

A total of 112 OTS from IFoS, including 22 females and 90 males, are attending the appreciation course. Two officers from the Royal Bhutan Service are also participating. PTI GJS RHL