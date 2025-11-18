Must ensure innocent people do not become victims of suspicion after Delhi blast: CPI(M)'s Tarigami

Srinagar, Nov 18 (PTI) CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami on Tuesday said those involved in the heinous terrorist act in Delhi must be brought to justice, but effective intervention is required to ensure that students and labourers in different parts of the country are not "harassed".

In a statement, Tarigami said the CPI(M) expresses deep concern over the "environment of harassment" allegedly being faced by students and labourers in different parts of the country, saying it must be stopped.

"The situation has created fear among the younger generation studying in different parts of India. Students should not be dragged into it. The country must ensure a sense of security for them instead of exposing them to intimidation or suspicion," he said.

Tarigami, the MLA from south Kashmir's Kulgam, said such a situation is not favourable for a proper and conducive environment, especially when young people require reassurance, stability and confidence to continue their studies and work.

"While the space for those responsible for such heinous terrorist acts must shrink, serious measures need to be taken to ensure that innocent citizens must not feel distressed and humiliated," he added.

The CPI(M) leader said efforts to win over hearts and minds, particularly of the youth, are essential.

"Pushing innocent people to the wall has never helped achieve anything fruitful. Desperation is always counterproductive," he said, adding that past experiences in conflict situations have shown that indiscriminate actions only "deepen alienation".

He demanded that there be no "indiscriminate" arrests following the Delhi blast.

"Law enforcement agencies must ensure that innocent people, whether students, labourers or ordinary citizens, do not become victims of fear or suspicion," he added. PTI SSB MNK MNK