Must isolate elements brainwashing those carrying out acts like Delhi blast: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Srinagar, Nov 11 (PTI) Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Tuesday said the elements who brainwash the people to carry out acts like the blast near the Red Fort should be isolated and dealt with sternly.

"It is an unfortunate incident. Such elements, who brainwash people to do things like this, should be isolated and dealt with sternly," Shankar told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

He, however, appealed to the people of the country to maintain peace and stay united.

"We all are one and united, and peace should prevail, and we all should tread the path of progress," he added.

To a question about the three Kashmiri doctors who were recently arrested and from whom large quantities of arms and ammunition were recovered, the spiritual guru said they have not received the right education.

"They have not got the right education. There is a need for humanitarian education and peace education," he said.

Shankar emphasised that there has been a lot of progress in Jammu and Kashmir over the last few years.

"I have come here after seven years. There has been a lot of progress, and it gives us satisfaction. There is a fear among the people after what happened in Pahalgam. But, around 500 people from across the world have come here; there is peace and calm in Kashmir. The youth are capable enough and want to spread a message of peace," he added. PTI SSB MPL MPL