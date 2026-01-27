Must move forward keeping in mind 'survival of the fastest' in tech, not just 'fittest': Rajnath

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said Operation Sindoor demonstrated that indigenous systems are "strengthening" India's operational readiness, commending the crucial role DRDO is playing in achieving self-reliance which has become a "national mindset" under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a gathering at a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) event here, he also underlined that in today's times when technology is changing rapidly especially on the battlefield, "we must move forward keeping in mind the theory of 'survival of the fastest' and not just 'survival of the fittest'".

"The country that thinks, decides and deploys technology quickly stays ahead," Singh asserted.

He also underlined the "need to reduce time" between research and arriving at a prototype, from prototype to testing and from testing to deployment, asserting that "timely induction in the armed forces should be the biggest parameter".

Singh urged the DRDO to move beyond the sectors where the private sector has already developed its capabilities, and suggested the creation of a "separate wing" within the organisation that "takes risks in sectors where the chances of success may seem low". However, if success is achieved, it will be historic, he said.

DRDO's 'Best Performing Scientists and Technical Persons' who were among the 'Special Guests' at the Republic Day parade on Monday attended the event.

The defence minister said, "Operation Sindoor demonstrated that indigenous systems are strengthening India's operational readiness." Singh commended the crucial role of the DRDO in achieving self-reliance, which he said has become a "national mindset" under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

He said that DRDO's technology was "effectively used on the battlefield during Operation Sindoor" and the research and development (R&D) organisation is playing a "key role in the rapid transformation of the defence sector" driven by the pursuit of indigenisation.

DRDO-made platforms were used by the Indian forces during the decisive military action in May 2025.

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, carrying out air strikes on terrorist infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan. The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10.

Singh urged the defence organisation to stay "ahead of the curve" in the present technology-driven world to focus on R&D and exhorted DRDO scientists to "think innovatively and quickly, while not being afraid to take risks".

"Technology is changing rapidly. Any tech that is new today may become irrelevant in four to five years. Therefore, in today's times, especially on the battlefield, we must move forward keeping in mind the theory of 'survival of the fastest' and not just 'survival of the fittest'. The country that thinks, decides and deploys technology quickly stays ahead," he said.

Singh pointed out that the DRDO usually focuses on design and prototyping, and production is the role of industries, emphasising that it is "necessary to bridge this gap".

He said a "co-development approach" akin to international models can be adopted, where the industry is involved from the early stages, "from design to production".

Calling upon the DRDO to "collaborate extensively" with public sector undertakings and the private sector, Singh said the time has come to move beyond conventional areas.

"For example, Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, which has emerged as a major achievement for us, is a testament to the knowledge sharing between DRDO and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. Many more such achievements await us, but for that, it is essential that DRDO collaborates with academia and shares knowledge with the public and private sectors," he said.

The government's support will only be meaningful when the DRDO moves away from a "monopolistic R&D model to a collaborative ecosystem" and cooperates with the public sector, private industries, MSMEs, start-ups and academia, adding, "only then will we be able to make big strides towards an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'".

Singh added that due to the government's self-reliance efforts, the defence exports, which were less than Rs 1,000 crore in 2014, have today increased to a record figure of nearly Rs 24,000 crore, emphasising that there is a need to increase it further.

"We have set a defence exports target of Rs 50,000 crore by 2029-30. The DRDO should consider export markets right from the design stage of its systems, especially focusing on drones, radars, electronic warfare systems and ammunition. Focusing on exports leads to cost recovery, builds global credibility and strengthens strategic partnerships," he said.

The Union minister exuded confidence that the DRDO will play a significant role in building Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Describing scientists, engineers and technicians as the real strength of the DRDO, Singh underlined the need to provide them with the opportunities to learn, while also giving them leadership responsibilities and assurances that their ideas will be heard. "There are failures in research; we must learn from them," he said.

On the occasion, Singh also gave away awards to the recipients of the DRDO Award Scheme 2024.

A book titled 'The Unprecedented Success Story of the First Indigenous Supersonic Multi-Target Surface-to-Air Missile System -- AKASH' was also released on the occasion. PTI KND KSS KSS