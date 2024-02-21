Must to have every Indian disease-free for nation to become self-reliant: Sonowal

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Making every Indian disease-free is imperative for making India a self-reliant nation, Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Wednesday.

Sonawal, along with Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda, launched a national-level project for health screening and management through ayurvedic interventions which will benefit more than 20,000 tribal students.

The Ayush Ministry, in partnership with the Tribal Affairs Ministry and the National Institute of Research in Tribal Health (NIRTH), Jabalpur, aims to screen the general health condition of students enrolled in classes six to 12.

The screening will be done in 55 selected Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs) across 14 states, with a special focus on anaemia, haemoglobinopathies, malnutrition and tuberculosis.

"To make India a self-reliant nation, we have to make every Indian disease-free," Sonawal said.

Munda said efforts will be made to instil healthy lifestyle practices among students according to ayurvedic principles, with an integrated approach to disease management.

"We are achieving the target of a developed India by making our young children healthy today," Munda said.

The intervention will be carried out by 16 peripheral units of the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), Ayush Ministry, Government of India and ICMR-National Institute of Research in Tribal Health, Jabalpur, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Ayush Ministry and the Tribal Affairs Ministry in October 2022 to explore areas of collaboration for tribal development.

The CCRAS has developed 72 Poshan Vatikas in EMRSs across 20 states. CCRAS institutes have participated in mega health camps during Janajati Mahotsav at Saraikela in Jharkhand.

Despite commendable efforts, tribal health in India remains a concern, with obstacles hindering successful healthcare delivery to underserved populations.

The tribal population of the country, according to the 2011 census, is 10.43 crore, constituting 8.6 per cent of the total population. Moreover, 89.97 per cent of the tribal population live in rural areas and 10.03 per cent in urban areas.

EMRSs provide quality education to tribal children in remote areas, with a focus on academic education, all-round development, and good health.

Currently, there are 401 functional EMRSs across the country with state-of-the-art facilities for quality education, sports, and skill development. PTI GVS CK