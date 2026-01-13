Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema expresses deep concern over police profiling of mosques in Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 13 (PTI) Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Tuesday expressed deep concern over the police exercise in Kashmir seeking information regarding mosques and their management committees, saying it is in "complete violation" of fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution.

The MMU, a conglomerate of Islamic religious organisations in Jammu and Kashmir, also urged the LG administration to withdraw the exercise without delay to respect the autonomy of religious institutions and to uphold the constitutional guarantees of religious freedom, privacy and dignity of citizens.

Authorities have started a process of profiling mosques, madrassas and persons associated with the management of these religious institutions in Kashmir following the busting of the "white collar" terror module last year, officials said.

"The MMU has learnt that detailed multi-page forms are being distributed by the police seeking highly personal and sensitive information, including private identification details, family particulars, financial information, digital and social-media profiles, phone IMEI details, and other data of all those connected with running and management of mosques.

"Besides, the mosques' ideological sect identification -- Barelvi, Hanafi, Deobandi or Ahle-Hadith -- is also being sought. Such an unprecedented and invasive data-collection exercise has caused widespread anxiety among religious institutions, imams khateebs, and the public in general," the MMU said in a statement.

It said this exercise is in "complete violation" of fundamental rights and the right to privacy and personal information guaranteed under the Constitution.

"Mosques are sacred institutions meant for worship, guidance and community service, and their internal religious affairs cannot be subjected to arbitrary surveillance and intrusive scrutiny. The nature and depth of information being sought goes far beyond any routine administrative requirement raising serious questions of intent , reflecting an attempt to control and regulate religious institutions through coercive means and checks," it added.

This exercise being specific only to the Muslim community of Jammu and Kashmir is again suspect of motives, the statement said.

"The MMU strongly feels that the elected government must immediately intervene in this matter. Such an exercise must be stopped forthwith, as it undermines trust, creates fear among religious functionaries and sends a disturbing message to the Muslim community of the state. Measures that single out mosques and religious personnel in this manner are unjustified, counter-productive and harmful to social harmony," it said.