Mutate deeds of gifted land within 10 days: Himachal PWD to Shimla authorities

Shimla, Oct 14 (PTI) Shimla authorities were on Tuesday directed to mutate the deeds of land gifted for road construction in the name of the Public Works Department (PWD) within 10 days.

The direction was issued by PWD Secretary Abhishek Jain, who held a meeting to evaluate the progress of infrastructure work underway in Shimla Zone.

Jain instructed officers to conduct regular inspections of the projects and submit reports for accountability.

The secretary said that with favourable weather conditions now in place, ongoing projects under PMGSY, NABARD, and Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) should be expedited.

He underlined the importance of close monitoring of PMGSY projects for financial prudence and timely completion.