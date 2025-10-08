Mute woman found hanging from tree in Chandauli

Chandauli (UP), Oct 8 (PTI) A 21-year-old deaf and mute girl was found hanging from a tree here in Naudiha village on Wednesday, police said.

The woman, Jahana, was apparently upset with her family and is suspected to have died by suicide, police said.

Chakia Station House Officer (SHO) Arjun Singh said that though Jahana was married to Murad, a native of Banora village of Sonbhadra district, she had been living with her parents for the past four months after a fight.

On Tuesday evening, Jahana went out but did not return.

The next day, her family began a search for her, and in the afternoon, they found her hanging from a tree on the outskirts of the village, police said.

The officer said other possible reasons behind the incident are also being investigated.