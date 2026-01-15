'Mutilated' bodies of cows found at carcass incineration plant in Chandigarh, probe ordered

Chandigarh, Jan 15 (PTI) Several mutilated cow carcasses were allegedly found at an animal carcass incineration plant adjoining a cow shed here, prompting the administration to order a magisterial probe.

Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla were among those who visited the site at Makhan Majra area in Raipur Kalan on Wednesday to take stock of the situation.

Some Congress leaders from Chandigarh and some locals who also visited the site alleged that some carcasses had eyes and hooves missing.

While officials did not give an exact count of carcasses found, some locals who visited the site claimed that there were around 50 dead cows.

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria was learnt to have sought a detailed report on it.

Chandigarh Congress president H S Lucky said the carcasses were found in mutilated condition. "We want a detailed inquiry into the matter. This is a grave lapse. If the civic authorities cannot take proper care of cows amid this chilling cold weather then they are failing in their duty," he said.

The opposition leaders alleged that animal carcass incineration plant located near the cowshed has also been lying non-functional for the past few days, leading to a pile-up of carcasses.

An official statement here, meanwhile, said taking serious cognisance of the incident involving cow deaths, the Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh (MCC) and the Deputy Commissioner, Chandigarh visited the site on Wednesday to assess the situation first-hand and to ensure immediate remedial measures.

"To ascertain the exact cause of death, the post-mortem examination of the carcasses of the deceased cows is being conducted. Further, a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the matter and the inquiry will be conducted by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADM)," it said.

An FIR has been registered in the matter. Legal action shall be taken against those found responsible, as per law, it said.

Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh has suspended Medical Officer of Health Dr Inderdeep Kaur and discontinued the services of the contractual staff posted at the gaushala (cowshed).

Further, the Municipal Corporation has been directed to ensure improved management of the gaushalas, with particular emphasis on maintaining cleanliness and hygiene.

A dedicated team of doctors from the Animal Husbandry Department will conduct regular visits to the gaushalas for periodic medical check-ups and health monitoring of the animals, so as to ensure timely treatment and overall well-being of the cattle.

Installation of CCTV cameras will be carried out at gaushalas to ensure round-the-clock monitoring, enhance transparency, and strengthen supervision of animal care, safety, and overall management within the cow shelters, it said.

"What happened in Chandigarh is truly appalling and shameful," Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari said. "The officials responsible for this travesty should be sacked. An inquiry should not be a mechanism to kick the can of responsibility and accountability down the road." "I do hope that the Hon'ble Governor of Punjab & the Administrator of Chandigarh @Gulab_kataria ji will ensure that justice is done to those unfortunate and equal inhabitants of planet earth for not getting the dignity of final rites that they deserved," the former Union minister said in a post on X. PTI SUN VSD SKY SKY