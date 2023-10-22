Mutilated body found inside suitcase in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Oct 22 (PTI) An unidentified mutilated body was found inside a suitcase in a field in Bairiya area here on Sunday, police said.

Superintendent of Police S Anand said the body was found in a red suitcase in a field in Chhapra village.

The body appeared to be over fifteen days old, the SP said, adding that it is not clear whether the body is of a woman or a man.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and efforts are on to identify it, he said.

A case has been registered at Bairia police station in this regard and a detailed probe is on, he said. PTI COR ABN NB