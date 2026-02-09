Mutilated body of man found in UP's Amethi

Amethi (UP), Feb 9 (PTI) The mutilated body of a man was found at Sheetla Ganj market in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi on Monday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Umesh Verma (30), a resident of Pure Nohari hamlet of Punpur village.

On receiving information, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Amethi) Manoj Kumar Mishra reached the spot and gathered details from police personnel and local residents. A forensic team also inspected the scene and collected samples for examination.

Station House Officer of Sangrampur, Sanjay Singh, said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

The forensic team has carried out an on-site investigation, he said, adding that the exact cause of death will be ascertained only after the post-mortem report is received.

According to locals, the man was an alcoholic.

The police said there are injuries on the man's face and body, which also indicates an attack by wild animals. PTI COR ABN NB NB