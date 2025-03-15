Mutilated body of newborn child with dogs roaming around found on hospital campus

Khargone (MP), Mar 15 (PTI) The severed body of a newborn child with two dogs roaming near it was found on Saturday on the premises of Khargone District Hospital in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

This incident was reported days after a distressing video of a stray canine carrying a dead newborn in its mouth and running in alleys of Rewa city went viral.

Police suspect that someone might have dumped the newborn at a deserted place after it was delivered at the Khargone hospital's maternity ward, and stray dogs tore off the body.

Jaitapur police outpost sub-inspector Sudarshan said mutilated parts were sent for postmortem.

"We are questioning staffers of the maternity ward," he said, adding that investigations were underway.

Khargone district hospital in-charge civil surgeon Dr DS Chauhan said a thorough investigation will be conducted. The guilty persons won't be spared, he added.

He said municipal authorities will be contacted to deal with the dog menace (in the hospital).

Recently, a stray dog was found carrying a dead newborn child in its mouth in a bustling area of Rewa city, officials said on Thursday.

A video of the dog running through alleys at night with the newborn baby's body in its mouth shocked netizens.

The video was shot near Kabaddi Mohalla at Jaystambh Chowk under the Civil Lines police station limits in the city.

This is the third incident in Rewa in the last one-and-a-half months in which a newborn baby was found dumped, police said. PTI COR LAL NSK