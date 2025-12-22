Mutilated head of infant found in Jharkhand’s Godda

Godda, Dec 22 (PTI) The mutilated head of an infant was found near a government hospital in Jharkhand’s Godda district on Monday, police said.

The incident happened near the Community Health Centre at Pathargama.

Shiv Dayal Singh, the officer-in-charge of Pathargama police station, said, “We have recovered the infant’s head, but search is underway to locate the torso.” “It is possible that after burial, wild animals dug it out. Police have initiated an investigation into the matter,” Singh said. PTI CORR RPS RBT