MUTP given Rs 1777 cr in Union Budget: Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation

Mumbai, May 17 (PTI) Budget grants totalling Rs 1,777 crore have been allocated in the 2025-26 Union Budget for the ambitious Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) initiative, the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation said on Saturday.

In a release, the MRVC said the sum is an increase of 125 percent from the Rs 789 crore budget grants allocated in the previous financial year.

MUTP is an ambitious scheme for expansion and capacity augmentation of the city's suburban network. Presently, three projects under it are in various stages of implementation, while the World Bank Funded MUTP-I project has been completed.

"The Rs 1777 crore budget grants allocated by the Railway Ministry comprises Rs 100 crore for MUTP-II, Rs 800 crore for MUTP-III, and Rs 877 crore for MUTP -IIIA. The Maharashtra government will contribute an equal amount, ensuring a total infusion of funds that will accelerate the progress of crucial MUTP projects aimed at easing congestion, improving connectivity, and enhancing passenger convenience," the MRVC release informed.

The release pointed out that there was no constraint of funds in the last financial year (2024-25) too, ensuring MUTP works continued unhindered.

"Furthermore, as work progresses, additional funds are allocated in the revised grant during the last quarter of the financial year, if required, ensuring smooth execution," it added.

"With this robust financial backing, key MUTP projects, including new corridors, station upgrades, and improved rail infrastructure, are progressing well, bringing Mumbai's commuters closer to a faster, safer, and more efficient suburban railway network," the release stated. PTI KK BNM