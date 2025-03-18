Mutual agreement forms basis of asset distribution between J-K, Ladakh: CM Abdullah

Jammu, March 18 (PTI) Asserting that the distribution of assets and liabilities between the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is being carried out through mutual understanding, J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said the process is based on the recommendations of an advisory committee.

Abdullah also acknowledged that there has been relatively less distribution of assets to Jammu and Kashmir in terms of the apportionment from the assets of the erstwhile state.

"The apportionment of assets of the erstwhile state of J-K was done according to the recommendations of the advisory committee constituted under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, and another committee formed by the government," Abdullah said in response to a question by National Conference member Tanveer Sadiq in the Assembly.

Sadiq posed a supplementary question alleging discrimination against Jammu and Kashmir for receiving "fewer assets" during the distribution process.

"It is true that there has been very little investment in terms of allocation of assets to Jammu and Kashmir, but our endeavour has been to distribute assets through agreement and mutual understanding. The bifurcation of Ladakh and J-K occurred over five years ago," the chief minister said in his response.

Abdullah, however, pointed out that "if we look at the case of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which were separated long ago, they are still embroiled in disputes over assets, even in court".

"We did not want to go down that path. Our aim is to resolve this issue through mutual understanding despite its impact on J-K," Abdullah said.

A significant part of the guesthouse at Chanakyapuri in Delhi has been allotted to Ladakh, resulting in limited accommodation available at the J-K House in the capital, he said.

"To address the accommodation requirements, the government has acquired a plot of land measuring 3179.58 square metres on a perpetual leasehold basis from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in Dwarka for constructing a J-K Bhavan complex, considering its accessibility and proximity to the other state bhavans," he added.

The chief minister added that the possibility of creating additional accommodation on Prithviraj Road in Delhi is being explored.

Regarding encroachments on J-K's assets, Abdullah said a property owned by the J-K government in Delhi, measuring one kanal and 11.2 marlas, was illegally occupied by unauthorised individuals, not duly authorised by the estates office or the resident commission in Delhi.

These individuals have been successfully evicted, and the resident commissioner now has possession of the property, he said.

The chief minister had earlier said that financial liabilities amounting to Rs 2,504.46 crore are to be transferred to Ladakh, and the matter has been taken up with the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ladakh administration.

Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union Territories -- J-K and Ladakh -- on October 31, 2019, following the abrogation of Article 370. PTI AB ARI