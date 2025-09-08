MUV gets stuck at Gorai beach amid high tide, driver booked for rash act

Mumbai, Sep 8 (PTI) A multi utility vehicle got stuck at Gorai beach in north Mumbai amid high tide on Monday, following which its driver was booked, a police official said.

The incident took place at 9:30am in front of a bungalow along the beach, the Gorai police station official said.

"Driver Ramkesh Giri (27) told us he had taken 10-12 senior citizens from Andheri to a bungalow nearby and that his vehicle got stuck on the return journey. Fire brigade lifeguards and others at the site managed to tie the vehicle to ensure it did not get swept away into the sea," the official said.

Giri was booked under relevant sections of Bharitya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rash driving and other offences.

The vehicle was brought out from the spot at 2pm, he added. PTI ZA BNM