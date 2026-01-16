Muzaffarnagar court awards life term to woman, lover for murdering her son

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 16 (PTI) A district court here on Friday sentenced a woman and her lover to life imprisonment for murdering her minor son in 2022, case officials said.

District and Sessions Judge Virender Kumar Singh convicted Munesh Devi and her paramour Satendra under Sections 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 each, District Government Counsel Rajeev Kumar Sharma told PTI.

According to the prosecution, Munesh Devi strangled her son Ashish to death with the help of Satendra on August 7, 2022, and later dumped the body in a tubewell water tank in Kurthal village under the Budhana police station area.

Sharma said Munesh Devi had initially lodged a complaint in connection with the murder to mislead the investigation. However, during the probe, police found that she and Satendra were involved in the crime and arrested them.

The prosecution told the court that Ashish had opposed the illicit relationship between his mother and Satendra, which led to the murder.