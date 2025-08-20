Muzaffarnagar inter college principal booked for abetment of suicide of Class 12 student

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 20 (PTI) Muzaffarnagar police has booked the principal, vice principal and coordinator of a private intermediate college for alleged abetment of suicide following the death of a class 12 student, police said on Wednesday.

The case was registered against Rahul (principal), Dilshad (vice principal) and Sanni (coordinator) of JK Academy Inter College in the Durganpur village under the Budhana police station based on a complaint filed by the victim's father, SHO Anand Dev Mishra told reporters.

According to the complaint lodged by Vedpal, a resident of the Haryakhedi village, his son Bhim (16) died by suicide at their home late at night on August 6.

He alleged that his son was beaten up by the college staff earlier that day and was distressed over the "continued harassment".

He further alleged that the humiliation and pressure from the staff drove his son to take the extreme step of hanging himself from the ceiling.