Muzaffarnagar man arrested for posting video with 'morphed' pics of PM Modi

Muzaffarnagar(UP), Jan 7 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly posting a video containing morphed photos of the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister, UP Chief Minister, and some women political leaders on social media, an officer said.

A police team from the Bhawan Police Station of Shamli district made the arrest, acting on a complaint about a video containing morphed photos of the Prime Minister doing rounds on social media.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek said, "We have arrested one Haji Rao Jamshed in the matter and registered a case against him under relevant sections of IPC and IT Act." PTI COR CDN VN VN