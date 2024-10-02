Muzaffarnagar native Atul Kumar studied for 18 hours, breaking only for food, sleep

Lucknow/Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 2 (PTI) A native of Muzaffarnagar's Titora village, Atul Kumar studied for 18 hours a day, taking breaks only for food and sleep, as he prepared for the much-dreaded IIT entrance.

Despite the gruelling schedule he sustained for 11 months, the 18-year-old, who almost didn't go to IIT despite cracking the test, advises against letting the pressure get to the head.

"At my coaching institute, they said if you think that the IIT entrance examination is tough, then it is indeed tough. And if you consider it as an easy exam, then it is an easy one," Kumar told PTI.

Son of a daily wage labourer, Atul Kumar had lost his seat at IIT-Dhanbad after missing the fee deadline. He got a second chance when in an unprecedented move, the Supreme Court asked the institute to admit him to the BTech course.

"We cannot allow such a young talented boy to go away. He cannot be left in the lurch," a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said.

Atul Kumar, who cleared the examination in the second attempt, told PTI that in the run-up to the test, he took coaching for 11 months at a Kanpur institute meant for weaker sections.

"At the coaching institute, they started from the basic level and then moved towards the advanced level," said Atul, who has been nursing a dream to become an engineer since he was in class 9.

"At the coaching institute, I studied for almost 18 hours a day. The only break from the studies was to sleep and eat food," he said.

No stranger to hardships, the Dalit student also gave a piece of his mind on the entrance exam aspirants falling prey to peer pressure and choosing to end their lives.

"One should not commit suicide. If one opportunity ends, then another opens up … If someone dreams of studying at the IIT, then he or she can pursue MTech from the IIT if they fail to get into BTech," Atul, who loves chemistry and looks at Dr BR Ambedkar as role model, said.

With the unexpected hitch behind him, the student, as well as his entire village, is now brimming with joy at his admission.

Article 142 of the Constitution empowers the top court to pass any order in the interest of justice.

Atul Kumar's prospect of getting into IIT was jeopardised when his parents failed to deposit Rs 17,500 as the acceptance fee by June 24 – the deadline.

"I had almost made up my mind to sell the 1.5 bigha land of my father. Thankfully, that situation did not arise. I would like to thank Justice Chandrachud ji, and also thank my advocate," Atul's father, Rajendra Kumar said. PTI NAV VN VN