Muzaffarnagar Police opens history sheets of 103 repeat offenders

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 31 (PTI) History sheets of 103 criminals have been opened in different police stations here to keep an eye on repeat offenders in serious cases, officials said on Saturday.

This includes records of previous charges against them, arrests and convictions in cases of loot, murder, illegal cattle slaughter, among others, they said.

"We identified a total of 103 such individuals who were repeat offenders for the past three years in serious cases including that of loot, murder, illegal cattle slaughter etc. History sheets have been opened against these individuals on Friday," Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aditya Bansal said.

A history sheet refers to a record kept by police stations of individuals with a significant criminal history in the area. This also helps assess the background of criminals.

"This will help us to keep a track on the activities of these individuals that will eventually help in maintaining law and order," the SP added.

The history sheets of the 103 criminals have been opened in 11 different police stations of the district, including Bhopa police station where history sheets against 19 individuals have been opened. In Budhana police station, 17 history sheets have been opened.

Besides this Shahpur, Titwai, Miranpur Ratenpur, Bhorkala, Jansath, Phugana, Kakroli and Ramraj police stations have also started maintaining history sheets. PTI COR CDN SKY SKY