Muzaffarnagar slap case: Meerut IG visits Khubbapur to supervise investigation

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 10 (PTI) A senior police officer visited the Khubbapur village here to take stock of the investigation into the case pertaining to slapping of a Muslim boy by his classmates at the order of a female teacher, police said on Tuesday.

Inspector General, Meerut Range, Nachiketa Jha visited the village under Mansurpur Police Station on Monday.

On August 25, a video surfaced on social media showing a school teacher asking her students to slap a Muslim boy and passing objectionable remarks against his community.

The teacher, identified as Tripta Tyagi, was seen asking the students of class 2 of a private school to hit the hapless child.

In the wake of the incident, the school was served a notice by the education department and an FIR was filed against the teacher.

Tyagi was booked on the complaint of the boy's family under IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).

Circle Officer (Khatauli) Ravi Shankar on Tuesday told PTI that IPS officer Nachiketa Jha had spoken to the boy's family and teacher separately, and inspected records of investigation.

On the directives of the Supreme Court, the Uttar Pradesh government had nominated IG Meerut Nachiketa Jha to supervise the investigation into the Khubbapur incident.

The apex court had on September 25 directed the UP government to appoint a senior IPS officer to probe the incident, which it had termed as "serious." A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal, while directing that the IPS officer shall file a report in the court, had asked the state government to have professionals counsel the victim and other students involved in the case. PTI COR NAV VN VN