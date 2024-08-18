Muzaffarpur Dalit girl murder case: 12 persons arrested for clashing with cops

Muzaffarpur (Bihar), Aug 18 (PTI) Twelve people were arrested in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Sunday after protestors clashed with police during a procession against the recent murder of a Dalit girl.

The girl's mutilated body was found in a village a day after she was kidnapped from her home on August 11.

The protestors, while marching in Paru area, began urging villagers to gherao the police station. When security personnel tried to stop them, the protestors turned violent and started pelting stones, prompting police to use mild force to control the situation, SSP Rakesh Kumar said.

The protestors were arrested for clashing with police and taking the law into their own hands, the SSP added.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the district police attached the property of the main accused, Sanjay Rai, after he failed to surrender.

Rai, accused of kidnapping the girl and pressuring her family into marriage, has been on the run since the crime.

"We had pasted on the wall of Rai's house a court notice in which he had been asked to surrender by Saturday noon. Since he did not turn up, his property was attached. We have also launched a search operation and hope to arrest him soon", the SSP added.

The girl's body was found in a pond near her village with her legs tied and cut marks on her head, neck, and arms, believed to have been inflicted with a trowel found nearby. PTI COR PKD MNB