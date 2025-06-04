Muzaffarpur rape: Cong seeks Spl Assembly session alleging deterioration in law & order situation

Patna, Jun 4 (PTI) A Congress delegation led by BPCC president Rajesh Ram on Wednesday met Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and urged him to summon a special session of the state assembly alleging deterioration in the law and order situation in the state.

The Congress delegation also demanded justice and adequate compensation to the family members of the minor girl from Muzaffarpur, who was raped and attacked. The girl was raped on May 26 and was brought to the state-run hospital in Patna in a critical condition where she succumbed to her injuries.

Her throat and chest were brutally slashed by the accused after the assault. The accused, who was arrested by the police, had attempted to kill her by slitting her throat.

The Congress leaders also submitted a memorandum to the governor about the alleged deterioration in law and order situation in the state.

Bihar Congress Spokesperson Rajesh Rathod said, "Death of the rape victim at Patna Medical College and Hospital on Sunday was a heart-wrenching incident and an insult to our state headed by CM Nitish Kumar. The victim died as the law and order and health system in the state collapsed. The NDA government in the state and the PMCH administration are solely responsible for the death of the girl. We urged the governor to summon a special session of the Bihar assembly on the deteriorating law and order situation in the state." The incident has exposed the "insensitivity" of the government. "We want justice to the bereaved family and resignation of the state Health minister", said Rathod.

People are at the receiving end, all districts in the state are witnessing cases of murder, rape, dacoity, loot, etc, almost every day. The governor has assured us that he would look into the matter, he said.

The Bihar Congress workers also held a protest outside the official residence of Bihar Health minister Mangal Pandey in the state capital and demanded his resignation. Some Congress workers defaced Pandey's posters outside his residence. However, police personnel immediately removed Congress workers from there after a minor scuffle.

Working president of the Jan Suraaj Party, Manoj Bharti also met the governor and sought justice for the bereaved family members of the minor girl.

Meanwhile, Union Minister and chief of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Chirag Paswan has also written a letter to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and sought speedy trial in the case of the rape and murder of the minor girl and strict action against the officials of state-run hospitals - Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) and the Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH).

Paswan also sought a judicial probe against the officials of both hospitals in his letter dated June 3.

The minor girl, who was raped and brutally attacked on May 26, succumbed to her injuries at the PMCH on Sunday morning, amid allegations that she was left waiting in an ambulance for several hours before getting admission at the hospital on Saturday. She was brought to PMCH in a critical condition on Saturday after being referred from the Muzaffarpur-based SKMCH.

The Bihar government on Tuesday suspended the Medical Superintendent of the Sri Krishna Medical College & Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur for dereliction of duty.

The acting Deputy Superintendent of the Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH), Abhijeet Singh was also divested of the charges by the state health department. PTI PKD RG