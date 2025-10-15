MVA a confused alliance, attempting to set narrative ahead of local body polls: Fadnavis

Solapur, Oct 15 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday accused the Opposition of attempting to create a narrative ahead of the local body polls by meeting top election officials in Mumbai over "faulty" voters' lists.

Terming the Maha Vikas Aghadi as a "confused alliance", he said the meetings ended up in a fiasco.

"They should accept the electoral defeat and go back among the people. However, they are casting aspersions on democratic institutions and the Constitution," he said.

The chief minister was reacting to the meeting between Opposition leaders and State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare and Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S. Chockalingam in Mumbai on the second consecutive day, and allegations of "highly compromised and faulty" voters' lists.

The opposition leaders also demanded that the lists riddled with discrepancies should not be used in the upcoming local body polls.

Fadnavis pointed out that elections to local bodies are conducted by the State Election Commission based on the electoral rolls provided by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

"If evidence is submitted, additions and deletions are made in the lists", he told reporters in Solapur.

"These meetings ended in a fiasco as the opposition leaders didn't know which questions to ask and to whom", he added.

He said the ruling parties too want elections to be held in a free and fair manner and support the demand for proper voters' lists.

"Are duplicate names a recent phenomenon? We have been complaining. When you were in power, duplicate names (of voters) existed", the chief minister said, reacting to the Opposition's claim that migrant electors settled in Maharashtra have registered themselves as voters in the state and also in their native places.

Taking a swipe at the Opposition unity, Fadnavis said NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar skipped the meeting on Wednesday as he knew that they (MVA leaders) were casting aspersions on institutions and the Constitution.

"I have not seen such a confused opposition in my entire life. If they have proof, they should submit it. They should seek addition or deletion (of names), but they do not want to do anything.

"Unfortunately, none of these people have faith in the Constitution or constitutional bodies. They do not want to understand the law and are attempting to create a narrative", he said.

Fadnavis said the opposition leaders didn't even know whom to approach for clarifying doubts.

"The opposition has gone to the State Election Commission. They met CEO S. Chockalingam, who has nothing to do with local body elections. There is another Act for local body polls, and for that, a statutory election commission has been set up, which is headed by Dinesh Waghmare.

"The control of local body elections has been given to Waghmare. But all these people went to the CEO yesterday, and only after meeting him did they learn the facts," he said.

MVA leaders claimed that "this election commissioner will summon that election commission," Fadnavis said, adding that the MVA leaders failed to understand which demands they should raise before Waghmare.

When asked whether MNS chief Raj Thackeray will align with the MVA, Fadnavis said, "Let anyone go with anyone, but ultimately the Mahayuti will win".

The CM inaugurated the Mumbai-Solapur flight service in Solapur.

"Air connectivity plays a pivotal role in driving employment, business expansion, and attracting investments. This new chapter in aviation will open fresh avenues of development for Solapur.

"With a fully operational airport, the foundation is now set for establishing an IT Park, bringing modern industries and future-ready jobs to the city", he said.

The chief minister said Solapur, renowned for its religious tourism, is a gateway to revered pilgrimage sites such as Pandharpur, Tuljapur, and Shri Siddheshwar Temple.

"Enhanced connectivity is expected to significantly increase tourist footfall, further stimulating the local economy and generating employment opportunities," Fadnavis stated in a social media post.