MVA a 'maha anadi' coalition sans steering and wheels: Yogi

Washim/Thane, Nov 13 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday termed the Maha Vikas Aghadi as "anadi" (immature) coalition, likening it to a vehicle without steering or wheels, that lacks both direction and a clear policy.

Advertisment

Speaking at public meetings in Washim and Thane, Adityanath accused the MVA of being driven by internal power struggles and a divisive agenda, while stressing that the BJP is committed to building a unified and prosperous India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

The MVA comprises Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP), headed by Sharad Pawar.

Referring to the MVA as a "directionless" alliance, Adityanath compared it to a vehicle without steering or wheels, stating it was bogged down by infighting and had no intention of advancing Maharashtra and the nation.

Advertisment

"The MVA has neither policy nor moral conviction. It is driven by anti-social and anti-national agendas, with no vision for the country’s progress. It is 'maha-anadi' coalition focused on appeasement politics rather than national welfare," the UP CM alleged.

He addressed rallies in support of BJP and Shiv Sena candidates from Karanja and Washim (Vidarbha region), Ulhasnagar, Mira Bhayandar, and Ovla Majiwada (in Thane district).

He underlined the unity of the Mahayuti coalition, comprising the BJP, the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, and the NCP of Ajit Pawar.

Advertisment

"The Mahayuti has been working together to develop Maharashtra. In contrast, the MVA remained trapped in internal conflicts with no cohesive agenda," he added.

He reminisced about the security challenges India faced before 2014, particularly from Pakistan, alleging that the erstwhile Congress-led UPA government had failed to take strong action when necessary.

"Before 2014, Pakistan frequently infiltrated our borders. However, the then-UPA government always discouraged calls for action, claiming any step would harm diplomatic relations.

Advertisment

"Over the last decade, India has transformed under PM Modi's leadership, becoming a nation that both defends its borders firmly and stands ready to retaliate against aggression," said Adityanath He said the abrogation of Article 370 (which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir) was a milestone in combating terrorism.

The UP CM said even the fourth generation of Congress would not be able to reinstate Article 370 in Kashmir.

In his rallies, Adityanath emphasised the BJP's commitment to the welfare of the poor, with initiatives like 'one district, one medical college, Har Ghar Nal, PM Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, and youth employment schemes.

Advertisment

"Through the Ladki Bahin Yojana (launched by the Mahayuti government), each woman will receive Rs 2,100 every month," he said.

Adityanath accused the MVA of mismanaging funds during the COVID-19 crisis, criticising the alliance for its lack of action.

"During the pandemic, the MVA failed to act effectively, while the BJP government at the Centre worked tirelessly for the welfare of the people," he said.

Advertisment

He said the Congress governments failed to ensure the development, security, and prosperity of people in the last 65 years, contrasting it with the performance of the BJP-led double-engine governments in a short time.

Adityanath mentioned the consecration of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya. "This issue would have been resolved in 1947 itself had Congress cared for (Hindu) faith," he added.

The BJP stalwart also accused Congress of sowing divisions along caste, region, language, and religion, weakening the nation and fostering terrorism and unrest.

Advertisment

"Congress not only divided the country and society but also nurtured terrorism, Naxalism, and unrest," he alleged.

Adityanath urged voters to support the BJP in building an "Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat," using the slogan "Bate The, Toh Kate The; Ek Hain, Toh Safe Hain" (If we are united, we are safe). PTI COR COR CLS NSK