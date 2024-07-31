MVA a 'scheme stopping alliance', creating wedge in society: BJP leader Bawankule

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, July 31 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday accused the Maha Vikas Aghadi of creating a rift among communities in Maharashtra and opposing the welfare schemes, terming the bloc comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) and Congress as the "scheme stopping alliance".

Speaking to reporters, state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule outlined the BJP's roadmap to face the state assembly elections, slated in October.

The BJP, one of the constituents of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, faced drubbings at the hands of MVA in the recent Lok Sabha polls, losing several seats in Maharashtra.

"The BJP will reach out to voters deluded by a false propaganda spread by MVA during the Lok Sabha elections. We could not convince voters then, but we will do it now," Bawankule said.

He alleged the erstwhile MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray discontinued various schemes launched by the Centre.

"MVA is a 'scheme stopping alliance'. They had created a rift among various communities in Maharashtra. They are again trying to do the same," he said.

Bawankule said the BJP will reach out to voters at the booth level and convince them to trust only the "double engine government" for the development of Maharashtra.

"The MVA doesn't stand a chance to return to power (after the assembly polls), but if it does, they will stop all schemes of the governments led by PM Modi at the Centre and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in the state," the BJP leader said.

Bawankule said the BJP would organise 69 meetings of the party workers at the district level from August 3 to 5, followed by 759 meetings between August 9 and 11 at the mandal (local) level.

He denied allegations that BJP workers had joined the agitators outside Uddhav Thackeray's residence in Mumbai (during a protest by Maratha activists) on Tuesday.

"Uddhav Thackeray kept the Maratha delegation waiting for three or four hours. Even after the meeting, they didn't clear their stand (on the demand by Marathas for their inclusion in the OBC category). Congress party (a member of MVA) should pass a resolution explaining its view on the quota issue," Bawankule added. PTI AW NSK