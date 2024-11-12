MVA alliance turning Maharashtra into base of love and land jihad; Ek Hai to Safe Hai': Yogi

Amravati: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday amplified his Hindu unity pitch at the Maharashtra hustings by improvising the 'Batenge to Katenge' phrase with 'Ek Hai To Safe Hai' caution.

Adityanath, who addressed a public meeting at Achalpur in Amravati for the November 20 assembly polls, accused the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi of turning Maharashtra into a "base for love jihad and land jihad," warning that the western state should not become a "laboratory" (for such practices).

The UP CM drew sharp contrasts between the NDA alliance led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the MVA bloc comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SP).

Referring to the historical division of India, Adityanath said, “Because you were divided, this country was divided, and Hindus were killed because they were divided. That is why I have come to tell you: don't get divided. 'Ek hain toh safe hain'”.

He also revisited the Ayodhya issue, asserting that Hindus faced 500 years of humiliation because they were divided.

"We were divided, and that is why we suffered. 'Hum bate the isliye kate the (Since we were divided, we fell)," the seer-turned-politician said.

Adityanath praised the resolution of the Ayodhya dispute, crediting Prime Minister Modi's leadership since 2014 and his own tenure as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, which began in 2017, for the issue's eventual resolution.

"The Congress never wanted to resolve the Ayodhya issue, which was finally resolved in 2019 under Modiji's leadership," he added.

Adityanath said the new Bharat under PM Modi works for "sabka saath and sabka vikas" and guarantees everyone's safety and progress.

"Don't make the mistake of Lok Sabha elections in Amravati. If you are divided again, the puja for Lord Ganesh will be attacked and lands here will be captured in the name of love and land jihad. The safety of women will be in jeopardy," he said.

In the 2024 general elections, the Congress won the Amravati constituency by defeating BJP nominee Navneet Rana by around 20,000 votes.

Adityanath said in Uttar Pradesh, there was no such issue as "love jihad" or "land jihad." Right-wingers and BJP leaders describe love jihad as a conspiracy by Muslim men to lure Hindu women into marriage and force them to convert. They claim that land jihad implies the capturing of land by members of the Muslim community.

Adityanath also emphasised the strong stance of the UP government on protecting women and the poor.

"Anyone who poses a danger to the safety of daughters or dares to capture land belonging to the poor and the government, 'Yamraj' will be ready to cut their tickets," Adityanath added.