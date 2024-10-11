MVA allies have reached agreement on 210 of 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra: Raut

Mumbai, Oct 11 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi allies have worked out the sharing formula for 210 of the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra.

The alliance, which comprises the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, Congress, and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), will declare these seats soon, he told reporters here.

"Meetings are over. We met (NCP-SP chief) Sharad Pawar on Thursday. Agreement has been reached on 210 seats. We will declare these seats. Our list is ready," Raut said.

Taking a swipe at the BJP over its victory in the Haryana assembly elections, Raut said the saffron party "should introspect on how it won." "It should share the formula, like the EVM," he said, referring to the allegations of Opposition parties that the voting machines could be tampered with.

Congress lost in Haryana by a margin of only 0.6 per cent, and the evidence furnished by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi about irregularities in the EVMs should be considered seriously, Raut said. PTI PR KRK