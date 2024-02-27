MVA allies meet to finalise LS seat-sharing in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Feb 27 (PTI) The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies on Tuesday said they had reached agreement on the sharing of most of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, and the final meeting will be held on Wednesday.

Leaders of the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar met here.

"We have agreement on most constituencies. Tomorrow will be the final meeting and the deal will be sealed and announced by senior leaders of the MVA," state Congress chief Nana Patole told reporters.

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar had been asked to give his proposal which will be discussed in his presence on Wednesday, said Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut.

"We will contest elections to win all 48 seats," he added.

Patole said people have faith in the MVA as the governments at the Centre and the state have failed to address the issues of unemployment and inflation. PTI MR KRK