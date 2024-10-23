Advertisment
National

MVA allies to contest 85 seats each in Maharashtra polls, talks still on

NewsDrum Desk
(Bottom, L-R) NCP (SP) Maharashtra President Jayant Patil, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole with Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat and Vijay Wadettiwar and others during a joint press conference of Maha Vikas Aghadi ahead of the state Assembly elections, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024.

Mumbai, Oct 23 (PTI) Maha Vikas Aghadi of Congress, NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday announced to contest 85 seats each in Maharashtra assembly elections even as deliberations to seal a final seat-sharing pact are still underway.

Addressing a press conference, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said consensus has been reached on 270 out of total 288 seats for the November 20 elections.

"We will include Samajwadi Party, PWP, CPI(M), CPI, and AAP. Discussions are still on for the remaining seats. We have amicably arrived at a consensus on 270 seats. MVA stands united to defeat the Mahayuti government," Raut said.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said the rest of the seats will be left for smaller parties. PTI MR NSK

Congress Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi MVA Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray Shiv Sena (UBT) Maharashtra Assembly polls MVA alliance Maharashtra Assembly elections Maharashtra elections Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) NCP (SP) NCP Sharad Pawar
